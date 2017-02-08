Tattoo-covered sex offender caught by Marshals

UPDATE:

PETERSBURG, VA (WAVY) - U.S. Marshals have captured a convicted sex offender who was on the run after being released from prison.

44-year-old Matthew Ezekiel Stager was caught in Washington, D.C. after Marshals received several tips about him. He was spotted by two officers around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, walking down the street near the D.C. Superior Court.

Stager was taken into custody without incident and will be transferred to Richmond to face an escape charge.





ORIGINAL: U.S. Marshals need help to find a convicted sex offender recently released from a Virginia prison.

Marshals say 44-year-old Matthew Ezekiel Stager was released from Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg on Thursday, Feb. 2. He was supposed to check into a transitional center in Texas that day, but he never showed up.

It’s not clear where he is now.

Stager’s last known location was in Petersburg.

Stager has known connections to multiple states around the country. He has a history of drug abuse and mental health concerns, according to Marshals.

Marshals say Stager is a white or Hispanic male, about 145 pounds, 5 feet 8 inches tall with blond or strawberry hair. He has tattoos on his face, head, neck, back and left foot.

Anyone with information about Stager’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332.