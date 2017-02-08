Police: Man Who Flipped Car on Washington Ave. Tests Positive For Opioids

Police: Man Who Flipped Car on Washington Ave. Tests Positive Fo - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

WHEELING, W.Va -

Police have released an update after a major car crash shut down Washington Avenue just a few weeks ago.

According to Wheeling Police, 23-year-old Rashawn Okernick has been officially charged with DUI for a controlled substance.

Police say Okernick tested positive for opioids.

Okernick hit and snapped a utility pole after flipping his car.

He was already charged with failure to maintain control, left of center, no operators, and expired registration.

We'll keep you updated when an arrest is made.

