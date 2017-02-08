Rape Case Bound Over to Belmont County Grand Jury; Bond Remains at $250k for Morgan Hood

The Martins Ferry woman charged with raping a 12-year-old boy was brought to Northern Division Court for her preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Morgan Hood, 19, waived her right to the hearing, and her case will now go to the grand jury.

Her attorney asked for a reduction of her $250 thousand bond, saying she is a local resident and not a flight risk.

Judge Chris Berhalter agreed she's not a flight risk, but said no because of the seriousness of the rape charge.

"If that is accurate, and I'm saying if, if it is accurate, you pose a threat to the community. Therefore the bond shall remain at $250,000 with the conditions of no contact with the victim and no contact with any minor child," Berhalter said.

The prosecution alleges it happened three times, once last summer during the Betty Zane Days celebration, and twice on or around New Years Eve.

It allegedly took place in the home of a friend. If convicted, she could face life in prison.