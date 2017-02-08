Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Until Thursday Morning

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the West Virginia portion of the Ohio Valley viewing area Wednesday night.

The advisory went into effect at 7 p.m. for Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall and Wetzel Counties.

The National Weather Service is calling for between four and six inches of snow in those areas, however, areas to the east could see more. Areas in higher elevations are also more likely to see snow totals on the higher end of the spectrum.

StormTracker 7 Chief Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker expects one to three of the snow for most viewers. Higher amounts expected on some of the ridge tops. Areas closer to the Ohio River will see the least amount of snow.

The Winter Weather Advisory expires on Thursday morning at 11 a.m.