Wheeling Park High School Crowns 2017 Queen of Queens

Wheeling Park High School held their annual Queen of Queens pageant on Wednesday night at the Phyllis A. Beneke Theater.

It was hosted by Scott Nolte and Brenda Danehart.

Ten talented contestants competed for the title of 2017 Wheeling Park Queen.

Kelly McCardle took home the crown and will represent Wheeling Park High School in the OVAC Queen of Queens pageant in July.

The first runner up was Kacie Griffin, second runner up was Samantha Pearl, and Miss Congeniality went to Shayla McFarland.

Other contestants included Brittney Baker, Betsy Brossman, Ashley Wildern, Ashlee Schwertfeger, Anne Fox and Veronica Chapman Casey.