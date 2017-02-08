Candlelight Vigil Held for Bus Driver & Wife

In Steubenville, a community is in mourning after the loss of a beloved bus driver and his wife just a few days. Sunday night officials found James "Chico" Swear-en-gin and his wife Carolyn dead inside their home.

Bernice Richards, a local bus rider, said, "If you got off Chico's bus and you felt bad, then there was really something wrong with you because Chico always wanted to keep his riders happy." Friends and family gathered at the couples home tonight to share memories and pay their respects to their fallen friends.

Pastor Lydia Spragin said, "this is a true gathering a love, and an outpouring, for Chico and Carolyn Swearengen."

Chico was most known for his S-V-R-T-A "come ride with us" commercials, but he's remembered for so much more. His co-worker, Larry Cutri, said - "I knew Chico since I was 10 years old, we played little league together. And then we started working together about 17 years ago. He was just a great guy."

While his wife Carolyn will be missed for her sweet and nurturing personality. Her brother, Eric Smith, said, "She was all joyful, she was very kind, very loving, she cared about everybody."

For their family it's a difficult night indeed, but having the support and love from the community helps.