Interstate 70 Eastbound in Ohio County was shut down Wednesday night following a weather-related accident.



According to Ohio County Sheriff, Tom Howard, a tractor-trailer jack-knifed near the Cabela's Drive Exit. He also said they were also dealing with other weather issues as well.



Officials said the roads are bad and they were working to get salt trucks to the area.



One Eastbound lane re-opened right around 11:30 p.m.