Marshall/Wetzel/Ohio County Road Updates/Power Outages

Snow overnight has caused some issues in Marshall County. As of 4:30 a.m. Thursday, here's what we know.



-Right now Route 86 closed between Benwood and Boggs Run is closed due to power lines being down.

-In Cameron: Pennsylvania Ave/Green Valley Rd from Rt. 250 to Virginia Avenue is closed until further. That's also due to power lines and poles being down.

*The Cameron Volunteer Fire Department will be opened as a warming center for anyone experiencing long term power outages.

In Wetzel County there are also a lot of downed trees causing some power outages. Primary roads are reportedly clear.



The West Virginia Division of Highways says that highways are mostly just wet but clear in our area.

In Ohio County, areas like Downtown Wheeling are snow covered but roads are clear.

Higher elevations around Bethlehem or West Liberty have about 3-4 inches of snow.



