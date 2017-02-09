State auditor wants photos added to food-stamp cards in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's auditor and two Republican legislators want to add photo identification to food-stamp cards in the state as a way of helping prevent fraud.

State Auditor Dave Yost and the legislators announced the legislation Wednesday.

Yost has said an audit last year of Ohio's $2.5 billion program, found weaknesses that allow for potential fraud. The Republican auditor says the photos would help avoid trafficking in food-stamp cards.

State Rep. Tim Schaffer introduced the legislation in the House on Wednesday. State Sen. Matt Huffman is to carry it in the Senate.

Yost says Ohio's food-stamp error rate, which includes administrative errors and fraud, is nearly 5 percent.

Lisa Hamlet-Fugitt, executive director of the Ohio Association of Food Banks, says the legislation is unnecessary and could intimidate people needing the benefits.

