Multi-Vehicle Accident Closes I-70 Westbound in Ohio County

UPDATE: 12:52 p.m.

Interstate 70 eastbound has been re-opened after four tractor trailers and four vehicles were involved in a multi-vehicle accident just after noon. Drivers are urged to take caution in this area.

ORIGINAL: 12:32 p.m.

A multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 westbound has closed both directions of I70 at Mile Marker 9, near 2-Mile Hill.

According to police, four tractor trailers and four vehicles were involved. Officials say weather conditions played a factor.

Police say there are at least five injuries. The extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

According to Ohio County Sheriff's Office, all westbound traffic is directed to exit at the Highlands.

Travel is not advised and crews are clearing the scene.

Wheeling Police Department is assisting the Ohio County Sheriff's Office.

I70 E at a complete standstill, ambulances forced to bob and weave through traffic due to multi-vehicle accident pic.twitter.com/OJKGB9HSBe — Nick Conigliaro (@NConigliaroWTRF) February 9, 2017

Officials are now using I70 W to move east bound. Multiple ambulances, fire trucks, and police vehicles have driven by, @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/AQSBCt5CpO — Nick Conigliaro (@NConigliaroWTRF) February 9, 2017

Stay with 7News for updates as they become available.