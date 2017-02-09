Two Arrested During Hancock County Drug Raid

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. – Two people are facing drug related felony charges after a two month investigation by the Hancock-Brooke Weirton HIDTA Drug Task Force, in conjunction with the New Cumberland Police Department.

Scott Hudson, 48 of New Cumberland, and Lester Reese, 26 of New Cumberland are facing charges of two counts each of possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine and fentanyl.

Hancock County Sheriff Ralph Fletcher said law enforcement converged on a home located at Arthur Street in New Cumberland after obtaining a search warrant.

Upon entry of the home, officers discovered several individuals waiting for the return of Hudson and Reese with the suspected illegal narcotics with the intent to purchase the drugs.

While interviewing Hudson, a bag containing approximately 3.4 grams of suspected fentanyl and approximately 3.2 grams of suspected crack cocaine fell from Hudson’s pants leg. Officers also seized $669.00 in cash.

According to police, tips from local citizens believing drug activity was taking place at the residence led to the initial investigation.

Sheriff Fletcher said receiving information from the public regarding suspected illegal activity plays a vital role in assisting law enforcement when it comes to these types of investigations.

Both men are currently being housed at Northern Regional Jail.