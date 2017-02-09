Local First-Graders to Spread Love and Care for Valentine's Day

First-grade students at Wintersville Elementary School are spreading kindness for Valentine’s Day as part of a special service project.

About 85 students will visit Dixon Healthcare on February 13 as part of their “Love and Care Baskets” project and will deliver items to the facility’s residents.

The program has been running for seven years and its goal is to help youth learn to give something back to the community.

“The purpose of this project is to teach the first-grade students about good citizenship and giving back to the community,” said teacher Amy Palma. “We want the residents of Dixon’s to know that we love and care about them, and we want to brighten their day on Valentine’s Day.”

Palma said the baskets include personal care items which were collected by the kids. The items include soap, hand gel, shampoo and conditioner, toothbrushes, toothpaste, combs and brushes, nail polish, nail files, socks, slippers, puzzles, craft supplies and even some candy.

The students also plan spend time with the residents, sing songs and distribute handmade Valentine cards.

Palma said other teachers are involved in the program and include Natalie Ujcich, Dominque Banks and Christina Wiseman.

“This project has been very successful over the years, and the students always look forward to meeting the residents,” she continued. “The residents light up every time they see the first-graders coming. They look forward to the visits as much as the students.”

“We appreciate the opportunity of giving back to the citizens of Wintersville,” said Dixon Activities Director Victoria Gilliam.