Federal Appeals Judges Rule Trump Travel Ban Will Not Be Reinstated

Three federal judges have ruled unanimously that the U.S. government presented no evidence to explain the urgent need for President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven predominantly-Muslim countries to take effect immediately.



The panel, from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, says courts have the authority to review presidential orders on immigration and national security.



The judges noted that Washington state and Minnesota had raised serious allegations about religious discrimination in President Donald Trump's ban on seven predominantly Muslim countries. The states argued that the ban negatively impacted universities, businesses and families, and was based on an unconstitutional premise.



The administration has the right to appeal, and apparently will. The president has tweeted in all capital letters -



"SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!"

