No Worry Over Growing Mold Concerns at Barnesville Elementary - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

No Worry Over Growing Mold Concerns at Barnesville Elementary

Updated:
BARNESVILLE, Ohio -

Parents and residents in Barnesville brought concerns of a possible mold problem to administrators this week. 

They were worried about mold at Barnesville Elementary School, and administrators had the health department test samples from the school for air quality. 

Superintendent Angela Hannahs said people do not need to be concerned, that the sample was very consistent with bacteria brought in from the outside. 

Hannahs released a statement saying, "No unusual mold conditions exist in all the samples that were taken from the elementary school."

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.