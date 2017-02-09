No Worry Over Growing Mold Concerns at Barnesville Elementary

Parents and residents in Barnesville brought concerns of a possible mold problem to administrators this week.

They were worried about mold at Barnesville Elementary School, and administrators had the health department test samples from the school for air quality.

Superintendent Angela Hannahs said people do not need to be concerned, that the sample was very consistent with bacteria brought in from the outside.

Hannahs released a statement saying, "No unusual mold conditions exist in all the samples that were taken from the elementary school."