Wheeling Author Holds Book Release

A Wheeling author had a book release and signing on Thursday evening.

Sherrie Dunlevy's release was held at the Wheeling Artisan Center at River City from 5 to 7 p.m.

Her book, "How Can I Help", is meant to help people who have loved ones grieving a loss.

The inspiration for her the book came after the death of her son in 1999. Sherrie said she and her husband lost some friends during that time, and she believes that some of them just didn't know what to say.

Her book has been endorsed by quite a few people, including a doctor who chaired the Children's Miracle Network in the past, and the editor wrote three of the Chicken Soup for the Soul books.

Her layout designer said she had to stop working on the book so she could take time to sit down and read it.

You can order Sherrie's book on Amazon.