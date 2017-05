The Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug Task Force arrested two people on Thursday after a drug bust in New Cumberland

Scott Hudson and Lester Reese, both of New Cumberland, are facing two counts of possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine and fetanyl.

The task force had been investigating the two men for a few months.

In addition to the drugs found, police also seized more than $600 cash.

Both men are in the Northern Regional Jail.