Second Annual Ohio Valley Hip Hop Awards Showcases Talent

Wheeling has been known for a lot of things, especially history since the Civil War.

Wheeling is also a place rich in culture and on February 18 you'll have the chance to see the power and growth of the Hip Hop Culture from across our area in the Second Annual Ohio Valley Hip Hop Awards, "They're putting out CDs, making videos almost to themselves, because a lot of venues aren't supportive of the culture," said event coordinator, Ron Scott Jr.

That's why Ron Scott Jr. Set out to start the Ohio Valley Hip Hop Awards program. He got started with the project, thanks in part to winning 'Show of Hands' in May of 2015. Now local artists like these guys have a chance to showcase their talents and be recognized,

"Now we have an awards show here. When has there ever been a time that hip hop has ever been so alive in the Ohio Valley? That's why we have people like Ron Scott and Aquino that puts these things together and now we're the new leaders for the next generation for the people and the kids that look up to us," said artist Joshua Elias 'The Profit'.

A group of people coming together and using their talents to help one another, that's their goal, "Everyone's been networking and realizing that it's better to work together as a collective group, rather than individual sets," said music engineer and videographer Carlos Aquino.

At the awards you'll see a number of artists perform, including a hip-hop duo that has been working with major entertainers like Mike Jones, who will also make an appearance during the after party.

"We're bringing the homey Mike Jones through, you know we got a brand new record with him, it's called 'I'm about It' so we will be performing it live at Carin's Pub, so make sure ya'll come out," said Josh Heatherington. "And we're shooting our official music video, which is going to be on BET in just a few weeks, so we're bringing Mike Jones in to do all of this in one day," said LaRon Carroll.

The Ohio Valley Hip Hop Awards will be Saturday, February 18th at 7 p.m. at the McLure Hotel Ballroom in Downtown Wheeling. Tickets are $10 each.

