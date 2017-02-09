Drivers React to Justice's Proposed Gas Tax

As part of his plan to balance the budget Governor Justice proposed to raise the gasoline tax an additional 10 cents per gallon. Therefore, making the total tax 30 point 5 cents per gallon.

Although the Governor claims to "hate" tax increases, he says this tactic will be one of the most "painless ways" to relieve the state's debt.

7news took to the gas pumps to see how locals reacted to possibly paying more for an every day necessity.

Joni Marshall said, "I don't think that we need it to go up anymore. I think there's other ways that we can get taxes raised in different areas."

Jessica Cipriani said, "I don't mind it so much if it's a little bit of a raise, not a big one."

Skip Earley said, "It's not good man. The cost of living is high enough for, you know, most people around here. Yeah it's just not the time to do that you know. We're trying to bring the economy back, not drag it back down again."