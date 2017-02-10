Woman’s body found in Ohio identified as missing OSU student - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Woman’s body found in Ohio identified as missing OSU student

GROVE CITY (WCMH) — The Franklin County Coroner has identified the woman found dead in Scioto Grove Metro Park as missing Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes.

The 21-year-old’s body was found by a park-goer about 1 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, Tokes appears to have died from gunshot wounds.

The University confirms that Tokes was a fourth-year student majoring in psychology.

She was last seen leaving her shift Wednesday night at Bodega on High Street in the Short North, according to a missing persons report.

Her sister Makenzie had reached out on social media seeking information about her sister, and gave a description of her car.

There is no suspect information at the time.

Tokes’ family is from Maumee, according to the missing person’s report.

