Woman’s body found in Ohio identified as missing OSU student

GROVE CITY (WCMH) — The Franklin County Coroner has identified the woman found dead in Scioto Grove Metro Park as missing Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes.
The 21-year-old’s body was found by a park-goer about 1 p.m. Thursday.
According to police, Tokes appears to have died from gunshot wounds.
The University confirms that Tokes was a fourth-year student majoring in psychology.
She was last seen leaving her shift Wednesday night at Bodega on High Street in the Short North, according to a missing persons report.
Her sister Makenzie had reached out on social media seeking information about her sister, and gave a description of her car.
There is no suspect information at the time.
Tokes’ family is from Maumee, according to the missing person’s report.
WTRF
