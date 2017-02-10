Reward Offered for Information Leading to Arrest of Moundsville Robbery Suspect

Domino's Pizza in Moundsville is now offering a $1,000 reward to find the suspect after an employee was attacked leaving work several weeks ago.

Just weeks ago, a 46-year-old woman was hit and maced just after 1:00 a.m., on January 26th by a man trying to steal the deposits.

Moundsville Police originally arrested Erik Kane Tipton of Bellaire for the robbery. However, Sargeant Don DeWitt said that Tipton's alibi checked out and that all charges have been dismissed.

Police are still searching for the suspect. He is described as a short man who was wearing a black leather jacket and ski mask.

If you have any information, you are urged to call police. You can also call our Lauttamus security crime fighters tip line at 1-800-223-0312. Your call will be kept confidential and you never have to leave your name.