Judge Denies Bond Modification for Daniels

Donald Daniels was in court Friday for a bond modification that was denied by the Ohio County judge to keep him off the streets.

Daniels is the suspect arrested in the head on collision with a Wheeling Police Officer after leading police on a multi-state chase in November.

His original bond for was $250,000 cash or surety. Daniels is a prior convicted felon and is wanted out of both Belmont and Cuyahoga County on various charges including drug trafficking and felonious assault. He is charged with 6 counts, including reckless fleeing.

He pleaded not guilty to his charges last month and his pre-trial is set for March.

