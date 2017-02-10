Judge Denies Bond Modification for Daniels

Donald Daniels was in court Friday for a bond modification that was denied by the Ohio County judge to keep him off the streets.
Daniels is the suspect arrested in the head on collision with a Wheeling Police Officer after leading police on a multi-state chase in November.
His original bond for was $250,000 cash or surety. Daniels is a prior convicted felon and is wanted out of both Belmont and Cuyahoga County on various charges including drug trafficking and felonious assault. He is charged with 6 counts, including reckless fleeing.
He pleaded not guilty to his charges last month and his pre-trial is set for March.
