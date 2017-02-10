Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation in Jefferson County

A bomb threat in Jefferson County leads police to an arrest.

Edward Lee Burch II was arrest by Steubenville police Friday, in regards to a bomb threat at Fort Steuben Mall.

Police said the call was made a little after 11 a.m. and the caller had a foreign accent and said the words "bomb 1-85".

Officials quickly responded to Repairs Plus in the mall, where they checked the mail, bathrooms and hallways. Nothing was found and the investigation was ongoing.

Burch had previously been arrested for similar crimes.