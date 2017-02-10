Eat Pizza and Support a Good Cause

Defelice Bros. Pizza, Heart-shaped pizza's are back for Valentine's Day.

It's part of a special Valentine's Day fundraiser for the American Heart Association.For the last 33-years, $1.00 from every heart pizza sold goes to the American Heart Association.

The pizza's can be topped any way you like and all 8 area shops will be selling the pizzas this weekend, "We get an overwhelming response from this. Most Pizzerias say Super Bowl Sunday or Halloween or whatever, but this is by far our most popular," said Defelice Bros. Pizza Owner, Dominic Defelice.

You can get your hands on the popular pizza starting Sunday, February 12th and they will be on sale through Valentines Day.