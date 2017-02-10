Child Flown to Pittsburgh after being Hit by a Car

A little boy was recovering Friday night at a Pittsburgh hospital after being hit by a car in Weirton.

According to Weirton Police Lieutenant, Eric Redish, the accident happened on Marland Heights road, near Main and West Streets, just after 7 p.m. Lieutenant Redish said the boy, 11, ran out into the street without looking and was struck by a car.

He was taken by medical helicopter to Pittsburgh and he is being treated at UPMC Children's Hospital.

The investigation is on-going, but it does not look like the driver will be cited, because there was no time for the driver to react and avoid the accident.

The Weirton Fire Department and Rescue Squad were on scene treating the victim.