CWA Local #2006 members rally for new contract

Employees from the AT&T call center at the Highlands gathered for a rally outside of their office Saturday.

CWA Local #2006 representatives say their nationwide contract expires Saturday, and they are calling for AT&T executives to work with them for a fair contract.

21,000 workers nationwide are affected by the contract, and rallies are being held in 40 cities.

If the union and company cannot come to an agreement, there is a chance workers will strike.

"We got a 93% strike vote. In our district alone it was 96%, but nationwide it was 93% which is very high. The probability is there if it comes to that. We'll do whatever it takes," said Local #2006 President Ann Vogler.

There are more than 100 union employees at the Highlands call center.

They say negotiations could take a couple of months.