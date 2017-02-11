Employees Rally for Contract

Employees from the AT&T Call Center at the Highlands gathered for a rally outside of their office today.

CWA Local 2006 representatives say their nationwide contract expires today and they are calling for A-T-and-T executives to work with them for a fair contract. 21,000 workers nationwide are affected by the contract, and rallies are being held in 40 cities.

If the union and company cannot come to an agreement, there is a chance workers will strike.

"We got a 93 percent strike vote. In our district alone it was 96 percent, but nationwide it was 93 percent which is very high," said CWA Local #2006 President Ann Vogler. "The probability is there if it comes to that. We'll do whatever it takes."

There are more than 100 union employees at the Highlands call center. They say negotiations could take a couple of months.E