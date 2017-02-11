Displaced Resident Presented with Check

In Belmont County, Ohio VFW Charities presented one Martins Ferry resident with a $2,000 check today after his house was destroyed in a land slip.

John Burch lived in his home on 8th Street for 30 years before the slip forced him to leave. He is also a veteran, so the Mayor of Martins Ferry worked with Ohio VFW Charities to get him an apartment and some money to pay his rent.

"I feel real good. I was shocked. I surely appreciate it because I needed it," donation recipient John Burch told 7News. "I didn't know what to do. Now I'm getting all this help, and I tell you, it really feels good."

Burch was also invited to become a member of his local American Legion so that he will have camaraderie with fellow veterans.