Grammy's on WTRF CBS Sunday at 8 p.m.

If you're a fan of music, Sunday night will be a great night for you! The 59th Annual Grammy Awards will be on WTRF CBS.

Hosting will be James Corden, the first new host in five years. And the big stars like Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and Adele will be sitting in the front rows. Despite not every celebrity walking away a winner, some will get thousands of dollars worth of gifts.

These include free beauty products, electronics, and a vacation worth thousands of dollars. The gift bag has a price of $30,000. The stars will have to pay taxes on them.

Watch the Grammy's, Sunday night at 8 p.m. on WTRF CBS.