Local doctor encourages flu shot after increase in flu-related hospitalization

Each year in the United States, about 200,000 people are hospitalized with the flu, and there are about 20,000 flu-related deaths. That is according to the Ohio Department of Health.

This year alone, there have already been 20 flu-related pediatric deaths nationwide, and three in Ohio in the last two weeks.

That is high compared to last year, when the state only saw one child die from the flu all season.

It is a reminder of how dangerous the flu can be for certain groups of the population.

"The big problem with the flu is the people that are at risk: the immunocompromised, the very elderly, the very very young. They're at increased risk for having bad effects from the flu," said Dr. Neal Aulick, MD of OVMC and EORH.

Flu season runs from October through May, but doctors say it is not too late to get a flu shot.

The Ohio Department of Health says there are no vaccine shortages, and that the shot is the safest and most effective way to prevent the flu.

"It's really a public service to get a flu vaccine because not only are you preventing yourself from getting sick, you're also diminishing the overall affect of the disease on the community" said Dr. Aulick.

In addition to the vaccine, you can stave off the flu by washing your hands, not eating or drinking after another person, and keeping a distance from someone that is sick.