Belmont County Commissioner Discusses Rover Pipeline Impact

About a week ago, the Rover Pipeline project was federally approved and will soon begin construction.

The multi-billion-dollar pipeline will transport natural gas from West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania to Michigan, where it will connect with another line that will carry the gas to Canada.

The construction of the line will affect several counties in the Ohio Valley, including Monroe, Wetzel, Marshall, and Belmont Counties.

Belmont County Commissioner Mark Thomas said the Rover Pipeline has been talked about for years, and is part of a much larger system that could bring an economic boost to the area.

"This thing is like a little puzzle, but it's on a multi-million dollar scale. Different companies, different pipelines, sharing of pipelines, construction, etc. It's going to bring thousands of jobs to the area, to the region. And I'm talking to entire upper Ohio Valley," Thomas said.

Thomas says he trusts that the company has made fair settlements with Belmont County residents regarding their land.