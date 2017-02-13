Ohio gas prices right slightly but remain relatively low - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Ohio gas prices right slightly but remain relatively low

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio drivers continue to see some of the lowest gas prices in the nation.

A gallon of regular fuel in Ohio was averaging $2.12 in Monday's survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That's a nickel more than last week and much higher than at this time last year, when the state average was just $1.55.

Ohio's average remains below the national average, which was $2.28 for regular fuel on Monday, up a penny from a week earlier. A year ago, it was $1.70.

AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report: http://fuelgaugereport.aaa.com

