2 Charged With Inducing Panic After Alleged Bomb Threat

Bonds have been set for the two men charged with inducing panic after allegedly calling in a knowingly false bomb threat to the Ft. Steuben Mall, Friday.

Edward Burch will be held without bond for his alleged role, the judge citing that he is already on probation and has 23 priors.

Shaquille Wade was given a $250,000 bond.

23-year-old Wade is from Columbus, and has a long list of juvenile felonies, according to Steubenville city prosecutor Steve Lamatrice.

Wade also has a falsification charge for allegedly lying to the police stemming from the bomb threat incident as well.