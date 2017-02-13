City of Wheeling to Invest $33K into New Website

The City of Wheeling is looking into a new website and the cost has some residents asking questions.

Allison Skibo with the City of Wheeling said that $33,000 price tag sounds high, but is reasonable when it comes to compared costs of redesigning a website.

"We had a range of costs that's pretty much right in the middle and we talked to other cities that had proposals that were over $300,000 for a website," said Skibo.

Skibo said citizens will notice it's worth the cost because it's going to save you time and a trip to the city building.

She clarifies it won't cost residents anything. The city set aside $50,000 for the costs in a cash carry over.

Skibo said nine proposals were heard with no preference towards local companies or the lowest bid. The city decided to choose Evo Studios from Colorado.

"We did have a mixture of local and national companies, and what we found is this company and several of the others in particular had a lot of industry expertise they work exclusively with government clients and design websites for municipalities, so the insight that they're able to offer is just, very helpful," said Skibo.

Videos will be added of all city council meetings, city events and agendas will be easier to find and a one-stop shop citizen request tracker will be included in the new site.

"Noticed a pothole, or they have a complaint about something, or they want to know why they're trash wasn't picked up, they can submit that to the website it will get routed to the correct department, they get a response, and so it will just be a lot more easy for people to get the information they need," said Skibo.

If the proposal passes council, Skibo said it will benefit all different members of the city.

"We'll really be able to stay on the cutting edge and be innovative and again that just benefits both parties, both residents and businesses coming to the site and the staff who will be maintaining the site," said Skibo.

There will be a second reading of the ordinance on February 21, where some discussion is expected.

If approved by council, they would enter into the contract with Evo Studios for the website, which would take four to six months to go live.