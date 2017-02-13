Pre-Trial Continues for Man Accused of Having Sex With Minor in Ohio County

The pre-trial continues in Wheeling for a man accused of having sex with a minor in Ohio County.

Jarvis Smith was arrested last January for sexual assault in the 3rd degreed after allegedly having sex with a minor.

Sergeant Rodney Vaught of the Ohio County Sheriff's Office testified on behalf of the prosecution.

Vaught said he had obtained two search warrants for Smith who was given his Miranda rights and questioned for three hours at the sheriff's department.

During the interview Smith said he allegedly met the victim at a Marathon gas station and reportedly took her to a rest stop where they talked.

Smith said he allegedly went into the back of his truck to take a nap when the victim allegedly began performing oral sex on him.

Now the defense has called a witness to the stand. We'll keep you updated.