Wintersville First Graders Make Love and Care Baskets for Nursing Home

Valentine's Day is Tuesday, but it doesn't have to be just about your significant other. The nearly 85 first graders from Indian Creek schools were thrilled to visit the Dixon Health Care Center today to deliver their Love and Care Baskets, and the residents also loved the little show the first graders put on for them.

"Students want to spread love and cheer to the community, so they brought and filled up lots of baskets with lots of items that the residents can use," said first grade teacher Amy Palma. "We brought some valentines cards, and we're going to sing songs to them."

This is the seventh year the first graders have done this service project where they collect toiletries such as soap, toothbrushes, nail polish and more for the residents.

"I tell you it really helps the residents so much. They can come to me any time of the year and say, "please do you have this or that," and it's available to them. So it's a wonderful thing. Everybody loves children. They just love those little faces," said Dixon's Director of Activities Victoria Gilliam.

The Dixon residents also made their own valentines to give to the children.