The Health Plan Unveils More Good News As Final Beam Is Placed On New Facility

Last year, when The Health Plan announced their plans to move their operations to Wheeling, they estimated it could mean as many as 400 employees.

Now, they reveal, there will be even more. Regarding the construction, they said everything has exceeded expectations, from the weather to the steel fabricators to the contractors.

So they say by late November or mid-December, The Health Plan should be moved in, and they say, thanks to their expanded work in the areas of Medicaid, behavioral health and SSI, they've grown faster than anticipated.

"So we've added another 45 jobs or so here in the Ohio Valley area," said James Pennington, president and CEO of The Health Plan. "So downtown we've already relocated another 80 of our existing staff to the Horne's building. And the new building will hold somewhere between 365 and 375. So we'll end up with close to 500 folks downtown."

Those employees will generally be working day shift. They allow flexible hours to some extent.

"So folks start as early as 6 or 6:30 in the morning, and some of that crew, they end at 3 or 3:30," noted Pennington. "And others start at 7:30, 8 o'clock, and they end at 5 or 5:30."

The question on everyone's mind continues to be: where they will find space to park. Pennington said the first 80 served as a soft rollout, and they have encountered no parking problems.

He's confident the others will be fine also.

"There's still adequate parking for the group that will come down," Pennington said. "The Intermodal has parking available in that. And there's some other business people talking about additional parking in downtown Wheeling."