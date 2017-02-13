WLU Students Helping CASA

Two West Liberty University students are trying to make a difference in the lives of abused and neglected children.

Morgan Goddard and Brett Cox are both seniors. For their final public relations project, they are collecting donations for the non-profit organization A Child's Place CASA.

CASA provides court-appointed advocates to neglected children.

Goddard and Cox are asking their fellow students to donate items such a clothing, gift cards, backpacks and school supplies.

"These people who take the time out of their day, really do remarkable work to help these kids, get them where they need to be. We thought it was a just awesome and we thought it was a great idea to take that on," said Cox.

Donation boxes will be placed in each of the dorms and the Student Union. Items will be accepted until April 13th.

A Child's Place CASA serves children in Brooke and Hancock Counties in West Virginia-- as well as Jefferson County, Ohio.