A Belmont County man is sentenced to eight years in prison for distributing child porn.

Sean Pack had entered guilty pleas to pandering sexually oriented matter and pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Judge Frank Fregiato said 20 files were discovered, showing graphic scenes of children involved in sex.

The judge said Pack will serve 8 years in prison, then 5 years of post-release control. He ruled him a Tier 2 sex offender, having to report every six months for 25 years.