Free Tax Assistance Available to Ohio Valley

Free e-filing tax assistance is available to Ohio Valley residents.

Starting Monday, Franciscan University accounting students will offer assistance until April 12th.

The students can prepare 1040 and other forms for calculating education, child care, and earned-income credits. All participating students have completed income tax courses and have passed several IRS training courses and exams.

FUS accounting professor Albert Macre said this service is great for students' resumes and to hone their tax preparation skills.

"To be able to say that they've actually prepared tax returns for live human beings and not just on a test and from a local outreach perspective to be able to do something for the community, for the elderly, for the low-income tax payers, it goes along with our mission at the university," said Macre.

Franciscan University students have provided free tax services for nearly 30 years.