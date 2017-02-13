Dog from West Virginia Wins 'Best of Breed'

A dog owner from Morgantown has a chance to take his dog to the Best of Show in the Westminster Dog Show.
Brendan Coleman's dog Clipper won Best of Breed Monday.
Clipper is a 7-year-old Pyrenean Shepherd born in France and co-owned by Patricia Princehouse. Monday night Clipper will compete in the herding group. If he wins, he'll go on to Best of Show.
Coleman and Clipper lived in Wheeling for 4 years before recently moving to Morgantown.
Clipper is the most winningest in the Pyrenean Shepherd breed. Judges said Clipper's movement is what makes him so special.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.