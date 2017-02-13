Dog from West Virginia Wins 'Best of Breed'

A dog owner from Morgantown has a chance to take his dog to the Best of Show in the Westminster Dog Show.

Brendan Coleman's dog Clipper won Best of Breed Monday.

Clipper is a 7-year-old Pyrenean Shepherd born in France and co-owned by Patricia Princehouse. Monday night Clipper will compete in the herding group. If he wins, he'll go on to Best of Show.

Coleman and Clipper lived in Wheeling for 4 years before recently moving to Morgantown.

Clipper is the most winningest in the Pyrenean Shepherd breed. Judges said Clipper's movement is what makes him so special.