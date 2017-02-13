Polar Plunge in Wheeling to Benefit Special Olympics

You have a chance to take a dive for a great cause this weekend!

West Virginia Special Olympics is hosting a Polar Plunge event at the Main Street Bank parking lot in Downtown Wheeling.

The Wheeling Fire Department has volunteered to fill and drain the four-foot pool that participants will take the plunge in.

Each person who takes the plunge is required to raise a minimum of $50 for Special Olympics.

Registration for the event starts at 12:30 p.m., there is a costume contest at 1:30 p.m., a presentation on "How to Survive the Plunge" at 1:55 p.m., and the plunge itself begins at 2 p.m.

7News anchor Laurie Conway will help to emcee the event. There is also an after party at Generations that is free for 'plungers'.

For more information, you can visit the Special Olympics Ohio County Facebook page, or visit wvpolarplunge.com.

Any participants under 18 will need to have a parent or guardian sign a release form.