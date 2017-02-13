Board of Education Plans to Implement Narcan in Schools - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Board of Education Plans to Implement Narcan in Schools

Posted: Updated:

As the opioid epidemic continues to wreak havoc in our area, local schools have been debating whether to stock Narcan. 

The Health Officer for the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department believes the opioid overdose reversal drug belongs in county high schools and middle schools.

Doctor William Mercer came to the meeting and said if someone were to experience an overdose at the schools, the school nurse could administer the drug while paramedics made their way to the scene. "We would educate the nursing staff.  They would be the ones who would have this accessible to them.  And then, again, if an episode happens, they would have that right there, while they're calling 9-1-1, and having other first responders come," said Dr. William Mercer with the Ohio County Health Department.

School board officials said they will implement the policy after Mr. Mercer drafts the plan.

