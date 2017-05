A Wheeling man has been sentenced in Federal Court on Tuesday for distributing heroin in Ohio County.

Rainell Peter Freeman, 25, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced to 15 months incarceration for distributing heroin.

Officials say Freeman, also known as “Kelly,” sold heroin in March 2015 and April 2016 in Wheeling.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of “Distribution of Heroin” in December 2016.