Ohio woman sentenced for transporting stolen items across state - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Ohio woman sentenced for transporting stolen items across state lines

Posted: Updated:
WHEELING, W.Va -

An Ohio woman has been sentenced for transporting stolen items across state lines into West Virginia.

Marilyn Whatley, 38, of Columbus was sentenced on Tuesday to 21 months incarceration for transporting stolen goods across state lines.

According to officials, Whatley conspired to steal smart phones, tablets, head phones, game stations, and computers from Walmart, Target, and Meijer stores in eight different states, including West Virginia and Ohio from January to June 2015.

The value of the stolen items are estimated to be in excess of $500,000.

She pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Transport Stolen Goods in Interstate Commerce” in December 2016. 

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.