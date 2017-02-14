Ohio woman sentenced for transporting stolen items across state lines

An Ohio woman has been sentenced for transporting stolen items across state lines into West Virginia.

Marilyn Whatley, 38, of Columbus was sentenced on Tuesday to 21 months incarceration for transporting stolen goods across state lines.

According to officials, Whatley conspired to steal smart phones, tablets, head phones, game stations, and computers from Walmart, Target, and Meijer stores in eight different states, including West Virginia and Ohio from January to June 2015.

The value of the stolen items are estimated to be in excess of $500,000.

She pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Transport Stolen Goods in Interstate Commerce” in December 2016.