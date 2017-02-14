Elderly Man Accused of Holding 2 Women Hostage Enters Plea

The elderly man accused of holding two women who were trying to evict him from his Wintersville apartment hostage pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

69-year-old Harry Hall was arraigned in Jefferson County Tuesday morning for two counts of felonious assault as well as kidnapping.

The felonious assault charges stem from Hall allegedly tasering the women.

During the January 9th incident, Hall also allegedly had a gun that went off when one of the women was trying to get it out of his possession.

He will be evaluated for competency and remains in the Jefferson County Jail on $250,000 bond.