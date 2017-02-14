Injured BLHS Wrestler Returns after Tragic Accident

"It's honestly brought me to tears sometimes knowing that I might not (have been) able to hang out with friends and wrestle around and mess with them," said Buckeye Local High School freshman wrestler Travis Light.

There were no tears as the injured Light made a triumphant return to his high school Tuesday afternoon. Light has been in the thoughts and prayers of thousands ever since they heard the news of his potentially paralyzing injury at a tournament back on Feb. 4th.

"It was really scary," Light said. "I though that I was never going to be able to walk or do anything ever again, and it was terrifying."

Less than two weeks ago, Light was airlifted from BLHS with no feeling in his arms and legs after being slammed by his opponent. Nobody thought he would walk through the gym doors again so soon.

"I didn't think he was going to get up, in all honesty, and it killed me," said Light's best friend and fellow wrestler Charles Smith choking up.

"There could have been a chance that I never got to physically walk back in here," Light added.

But he did. Light's spinal cord is bruised, his body sore, and he is still confined to a neck brace, but all he can think about is being cleared to wrestle again.

They told me that I should probably give up the wrestling thing, and I told them that's not happening with me," Light said. "I've wrestled since I was five, and this sport has grown into me. It's part of me now."

"He loves the sport, and he's good at the sport. I know he's going to do anything he can to get back on his feet and continue to wrestle," said Smith. "I don't want to walk out my senior year on senior night not having him right next to me."

Smith isn't just Travis's best friend. He's his brother. He was taken in and lives with the Light family. Head Wrestling Coach Willie Saxton says that's just a small example of the kind of great family Travis has and his support system.

"That family is a very inspirational family. They're a hard-working family. They care about the kids," said Saxton. "Whether its theirs or others. They're always there to help somebody."

Saxton and Light's father Jimmy Light says the same goes with the administrators at Buckeye Local. The superintended and others were in Pittsburgh just hours after Travis was flown to Children's Hospital.

Travis is going to start back at school part-time Wednesday, but he has a long road of physical therapy ahead of him. His father tells 7NEWS the support from across the county, even as far away as Texas, has been overwhelming, and they cannot thank the Ohio Valley and Buckeye Local School District enough.