Sheriff: "Just Hang Up" on Phone Scams

There are many different scams out there right now.

The latest is the "Can You Hear Me Now" scam, in which they try to record your voice saying yes, so they can use it as authorization for a purchase.

There are also scams regarding roofing, driveway asphalt, the IRS and a grandchild in jail.

Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas says we need to react to all of them in the same way.

"Do not give them the time of day," advises Lucas. "If you don't know the person on the line, hang up on them. The longer you talk to them, the more they're going to get their teeth into you, and get what they want out of you. So as soon as you realize you don't know them, say no thank you and just hang up."

Some people are tempted to stay on the line to try to get the scammer's name and number, so they can hand it over to the police.

But Sheriff Lucas says don't bother playing detective; the scammers are usually calling from another country and they're impossible to catch.

He says your priority needs to be one thing--getting off the phone as quickly as possible.