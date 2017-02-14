Pipeline to Prosperity: Economic Growth in Louisiana

In Part two of Pipeline to Prosperity, we're taking a trip all the way to Lake Charles, Louisiana, a community that is thriving with the construction of an ethane cracker plant in their area.

Lake Charles is, yet again, a small community with a dying industry, but the construction of that facility is bringing some huge changes for the area, "Our Economy is now growing twice as fast as the national economy," said former Louisiana Governor, Bobby Jindal during a press conference.

He commented about the positive economic impact an $8.9B ethane cracker is bringing back to their area. An area that had been plagued with poverty, before the South African-based Sasol decided to build there, "Sasol is a global company and I know they looked at other places, I know they looked at other countries before they made the decision to build in the United States, before they decided to build in Lake Charles, to build in Louisiana," Jindal added.

The construction phase of the plant alone is putting thousands of people to work, about 5,000 to be more specific and the plant is almost $2B over budget. In addition to employing those people, that means more money is being spent in their local economy, "Going from $8.9 to $11 billion means is that we're going to pay more sales taxes," said Sasol Public Affairs Manager, Michael Hayes.

Jobs, that's the major concern when people hear about these major international companies coming to their area. Who will they hire? Will they hire local? Hayes said their company has a Louisiana first initiative and 80% of their workforce for the construction of their plant are from the Lake Charles area, "We expect to hire over 500 as Sasol employees, we've hired over 200 of those people to date and of that 200 more than 80% are from Calcasieu Parish," Hayes added.

Operations at the plant are expected to begin sometime this year, "These two potential projects combined would represent the largest, we think the largest foreign direct investment in our country, certainly in our state's history, we think indeed in our country's history, Jindal added.



