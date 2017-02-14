Proposed Plant Decision Pushed Back

Officials with PTT Global Chemical put out a press release today explaining there's still a lot of work they need to do before they can nail down the deal for our area. The company was expected to announce a final investment decision in the earlier months of 2017, but now it could be much later.

"We're talking thousands of construction jobs over a four to five year period. Hundreds of permanent jobs, and then the domino affect jobs that will result from it," Belmont County Commissioner Mark Thomas told 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro.

Those potential jobs are going to have to wait just a little bit longer. PTTGC America, the company bringing the ethane cracker plant to the Ohio Valley, announced Tuesday they are expecting to reach a final investment decision in late 2017, several months later than previously expected.

In the company's statement they said, "We recognized a need for further discussions with each of [the engineering companies] so that we will be in a stronger position to make our decision on the engineering design and the economic feasibility of this project." Belmont County Commissioner Marc Thomas believes residents have nothing to worry about.

RELATED STORY: Project Timeline of Belmont County Cracker Plant Delayed

"This probably will be the largest economic development project ever in the state of Ohio," said Thomas. "There needs to be patience here in the Valley. It is still a positive venture, that will hopefully come to a positive decision."

Patience may be needed, but Mead Township Trustee Gregg Warren tells me he's honestly a little worried.

"My first thought was: there's an issue," Warren said on the announcement. "What's the issue? Is it financial, is it environmental, is there a change in the market place that they don't want the gas from our area. I'm not sure; all those concerns go up, red flags go up."

Warren went on to say at the beginning stages of this process months ago the county, township, and school district discussed possibly offering tax abatements to make the area more appealing, but the talks dried up. So, he thinks this could potentially be a way for the company to bring back those discussions.

"But then again it may just be part of the process. We're talking about a multi-billion dollar facility. That's a huge investment on behalf of the company, so those things are understandable," Warren told Conigliaro. "We're keeping our fingers crossed cause not only does my little Mead township need it, but the entire region needs this facility."

As for thoughts and rumors of this slowly being the beginning of the company pulling out of the plans.

"There is absolutely no truth, that they are delaying the decision because it's a negative decision," Thomas said on the potential deal.

Warren also said for those worried the company may back out to not give up hope because they still haven't done it yet. The township needs to work as a group to bring the facility there, but he says he will be "cautiously optimistic."