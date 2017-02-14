Brainstorming Ways to Fight Opioid Epidemic

More than a thousand people from 80 counties across Ohio gathered in Columbus Tuesday to brainstorm and discuss ways to fight the opioid epidemic.

Those personally affected by overdose deaths shared their stories and law enforcement shared ideas about how to address the issue.

The opioid summit was also a chance for law enforcement from across the state to teach each other about what works in their district.

Attorney General Mike DeWine said, "I think for all of us, all of us, we need to treat this as what it really is which is a horrible horrible situation. And there has to be a sense of urgency in what we do."

If you have any questions about Ohio's opioid epidemic, contact the Ohio Attorney General's Heroin Unit by email.